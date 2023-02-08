Marsch, who will be succeeded by Michael Skubala on an interim basis, was in charge for less than a year at Elland Road and their form had dipped under the American.

Manchester United welcome Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, with the visitors currently searching for a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch earlier this week.

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League and they're only out of the relegation zone on goal difference, with their last win coming in November.

United, meanwhile, are third in the league and a win on Wednesday would take Erik ten Hag's men level on points with Manchester City in second. However, their rivals would have a game in hand.

The Red Devils, who play Leeds again on Sunday, have been on a roll since action returned following the World Cup, with United winning 11 of their 13 games in all competitions. Their only defeat came in their 3-2 loss at Arsenal last month.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man Utd v Leeds.

When is Man Utd v Leeds?

Man Utd v Leeds will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 8th February 2023.

Man Utd v Leeds team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Leeds predicted line-up: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Wober; Adams, McKennie; Sinisterra, Aaronson, Gnonto; Rutter.

Man Utd v Leeds prediction

It's hard to see anything but a United win considering the Red Devils have won eight of their 10 league games at Old Trafford this season.

They've lost just once at home and United have scored two or more goals in their last five appearances in all competitions.

It remains to be seen what we'll get from this Leeds side without Marsch but it's a tough ask to go and get a result at Old Trafford.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Leeds (8/1 at bet365)

Man Utd v Leeds odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man Utd (1/2) Draw (7/2) Leeds (5/1)*

