What channel is Man Utd v Granada Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United look in pole position to progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League after a convincing win in the first leg.

The Red Devils beat Granada 2-0 away from home in the last round of Europa League fixtures, with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes netting the all-important goals.

They also put in a superb second-half comeback to beat Tottenham 3-1 at the weekend and move seven points clear of third-placed Leicester.

With a Champions League place looking all but secured, Ole Gunnar Solskjær will be able to fully focus on winning a first trophy as United manager, although he is missing three key men for the second leg at Old Trafford.

As for Granada, they also came from behind to win at the weekend and beat Real Valladolid 2-1 at the José Zorrilla Stadium.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Granada on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Granada on TV?

Man Utd v Granada will take place on Thursday 15th April 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Granada will kick off at 8pm.

There are four Europa League games taking place this gameweek including Slavia Prague v Arsenal, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Granada on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Granada online

Man Utd v Granada team news

Man Utd: Solskjær will be without Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay for the encounter, with all three missing through suspension.

Axel Tuanzebe could come in at the heart of defence with Eric Bailly unavailable after recently testing positive for COVID-19, while Alex Telles will likely be drafted in at left-back and Nemanja Matić could feature in place of McTominay. Daniel James is also a doubt after missing Sunday’s win over Tottenham.

Granada: Domingos Duarte went off injured last week against United and was forced to sit out the weekend win over Valladolid.

Luis Milla also remains out for Thursday’s visitors, with a long-term issue.

Man Utd v Granada odds

