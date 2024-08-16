There were certainly signs in last weekend's Community Shield final defeat to Man City that this season could be brighter than the last, but an opening day victory would be the best way to silence the doubters.

Friday's visitors proved a real nuisance for the Red Devils in 2023/24, coming within minutes of a deserved draw at Craven Cottage and then beating them 2-1 at Old Trafford, on their way to an impressive 13th-place finish in their second season back in the Premier League.

Given the departures of key players like João Palhinha and Tosin Adarabioyo, steering clear of the relegation battle for another year would represent a successful season for the Cottagers, but Marco Silva and his players will have their sights set higher than that – something they'll be keen to make clear in Manchester.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Fulham?

Man Utd v Fulham will take place on Friday 16th August 2024.

Man Utd v Fulham kick-off time

Man Utd v Fulham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Man Utd v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man Utd v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (4/7) Draw (10/3) Fulham (17/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

