What channel is Man Utd v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United were on cloud nine in midweek when they beat Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to maintain the momentum when Everton come to town this Saturday.

Advertisement

United ended a run of two Premier League fixtures without a win during the Saints trouncing and victory here would edge them closer to league leaders Manchester City.

Solskjaer will also take heart from the 3-1 defeat over Everton at Goodison Park earlier this season – a win that sparked their remarkable return to domestic form that would haul the Red Devils into the title race.

Everton, however, come into this clash having just beaten Leeds 2-1 in an enthralling midweek game and will hope to claim something from Old Trafford here.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti may call upon new signing Joshua King to start as the Toffees look to edge into the Premier League top five.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Everton on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Man Utd v Everton on TV?

Man Utd v Everton will take place on Saturday 6th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Everton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man Utd v Everton team news

Man Utd: Edinson Cavani suffered a knock against Saints but Solskjaer expects the striker to at least make the bench here. However, Phil Jones remains a long-term absentee.

If Cavani doesn’t start then Anthony Martial will likely lead the line, with Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford behind the lone striker.

Everton: This game is likely to come too soon for the recovering Allan, but Ancelotti will hope goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is available following a rib injury.

Should Pickford not pass a fitness test then Robin Olsen will likely remain between the sticks. Jean-Philippe Gbamin is ruled out.

Man Utd v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (1/2) Draw (10/3) Everton (11/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Everton

United head into this clash on a high and Solskjaer will want to keep those spirits up, so don’t be surprised if the Red Devils come at Everton from the off.

Everton, however, matched the high-intensity of Leeds in midweek and defensively look solid right now, with Ben Godfrey impressing alongside Yerry Mina.

Ancelotti now has King to call on and the former Bournemouth striker could well impress here. United are almost certain to score and Everton will hit back, but the points should stay in Manchester.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Everton (15/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.