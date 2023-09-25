United have had a dismal start to the season, with Ten Hag's side currently ninth in the Premier League after losing three of their first six games.

The Red Devils beat Burnley 1-0 on Saturday night to ease the pressure on Ten Hag, and United will be desperate to begin a winning streak against Palace on Tuesday.

Palace, who beat Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup second round, come into the United clash on the back of their 0-0 draw at Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

That stalemate left Roy Hodgson's side 10th in the Premier League - and one point behind Ten Hag's men.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Man Utd v Crystal Palace?

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will take place on Tuesday 26th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Man Utd v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (3/5) Draw (10/3) Crystal Palace (4/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.