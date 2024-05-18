Emma Hayes had written off her side's title hopes, but City's dramatic defeat to Arsenal earlier this month opened the door for Chelsea to climb to the summit - and they duly obliged by winning their game in hand against Tottenham, thanks to Maika Hamano's first-half strike on Wednesday.

United emerged victorious from the most recent meeting between these two teams in the FA Women's Cup semi-finals, and Marc Skinner's side head into latest clash in buoyant mood after last weekend's hammering of Spurs in the final.

The Red Devils are set for their worst WSL campaign since earning promotion to the top tier in 2019, however, unless they claim all three points and Liverpool, who sit fourth, lose to Leicester.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Chelsea?

Man Utd v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 18th May 2024.

Man Utd v Chelsea kick-off time

Man Utd v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Man Utd v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (19/4) Draw (15/4) Chelsea (2/5)*

