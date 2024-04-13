Sam Kerr scored the only goal of the game at Wembley to break Mancunian hearts, and the Blues will be determined to do it all over again.

Boss Emma Hayes will be keen for her side to bounce back from their fiery Conti Cup final defeat to Arsenal last time out. She will take the reins of the US Women's National Team after this season concludes.

United are 12 points short of Chelsea in the WSL table, and will be determined to upset the odds and exact revenge for their Wembley final defeat in 2023.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Chelsea?

Man Utd v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 14th April 2024.

Man Utd v Chelsea kick-off time

Man Utd v Chelsea will kick off at 2:35pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2:20pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Chelsea online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Chelsea odds

bet365 odds: Man Utd (12/5) Draw (13/5) Chelsea (10/11)*

