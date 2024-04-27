It means sixth place - and qualification for next season's Europa League - is theirs for the taking, but the under-pressure United boss needs his team to deliver the goods in the final weeks of the season to have any chance of remaining in the dugout.

The game represents a return to Old Trafford for Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, whose Burnley side are desperate for the three points for entirely different reasons, as the Clarets attempt to keep alive their slim chances of a great escape.

Last Saturday's 4-1 thumping of basement dwellers Sheffield United has sparked hopes of retaining their Premier League status, but they are still three points from safety with just four games left to play.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Burnley?

Man Utd v Burnley will take place on Saturday 27th April 2024.

Man Utd v Burnley kick-off time

Man Utd v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man Utd v Burnley live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Man Utd v Burnley in the USA

You can watch Man Utd v Burnley live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

