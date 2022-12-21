What channel is Man Utd v Burnley match on? Kick off time, live stream and team news

United, who are fifth in the Premier League after winning three of their last five games, beat Aston Villa in the last round of the competition.

Manchester United host Burnley on Wednesday night, with the Red Devils hoping to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Erik ten Hag will be taking charge of his first game since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club during the World Cup.

Ten Hag will have a strong squad to pick from – however, they face Championship leaders Burnley.

Vincent Kompany’s men are flying this season, with Burnley losing just two of their 23 games. They’ve won four of their last five in the Championship and they’ll be hopeful of causing United problems.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Burnley?

Man Utd v Burnley will take place on Wednesday 21st December 2022.

Man Utd v Burnley kick-off time

Man Utd v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man City v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Is there a Man Utd v Burnley live stream online?

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Burnley odds

Man Utd v Burnley prediction

