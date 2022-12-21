The Red Devils, who will be playing their first competitive game since Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford departure, will be keen to secure the victory and put a decent run of form together.

Manchester United know a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals is up for grabs if they can beat Championship leaders Burnley on Wednesday night.

United are currently fifth in the Premier League after their late win at Fulham before the World Cup break.

Erik ten Hag will likely field a strong team against Burnley, with the United boss well aware of the pressure to bring silverware to Old Trafford.

Burnley, however, will not roll over for United. They're flying in the Championship and Vincent Kompany's men are top of the table, three points clear of Sheffield United.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Burnley?

Man Utd v Burnley will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 21st December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Burnley team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Elanga, Van de Beek, Garnacho; Martial.

Burnley predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Maatsen, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Taylor; Cullen, Bastien; Manuel, Brownhill, Churlinov; Barnes.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Man Utd v Burnley prediction

While it's hard to see anything but a Manchester United win, they may not dominate like many expect.

Burnley have impressed this season, with Vincent Kompany implementing a new style of play at Turf Moor.

Expect the home side to edge it by one or two goals at most.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-1 Burnley (10/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man Utd v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (2/5) Draw (4/1) Burnley (6/1)*

For all the latest odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.