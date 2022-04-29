Thomas Frank's side have beaten Arsenal, Chelsea, and West Ham United already this season as well as holding Tottenham and Liverpool to draws.

Brentford will be hoping to add Manchester United to their list of top flight scalps when they travel to Old Trafford for the final game of the Bank Holiday weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

The Bees are finishing the season with a flourish, which is not something that can be said for Man Utd.

Red Devils fans will hope that the appointment of Erik Ten Hag, who will take charge at the end of the season, can lead them back to the top of English football.

For the time being, however, it's all about trying to build some momentum and positivity ahead of the Dutchman's arrival.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Brentford on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Man Utd v Brentford?

Man Utd v Brentford will take place on Monday 2nd May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Brentford will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Arsenal.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Brentford team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Roerslev, Jansson, Sørensen; Ghoddos, Norgaard, Janelt, Eriksen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man Utd v Brentford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (8/11) Draw (11/4) Brentford (15/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Brentford

Even for an in-form Man Utd side, Brentford would be a tough test given what we've seen from them in recent weeks.

Ralf Rangnick's team, however, are low in confidence and the Bees will want to take advantage to claim one more big-name scalp before the end of their first season in the Premier League.

Injuries may force Frank to opt for the three at the back again while another draw would not be a surprise – though this one is unlikely to be goalless.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-2 Brentford (14/1 at bet365).

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Check out the latest issue of Radio Times on sale now. Subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door, and for more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.