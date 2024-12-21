Amorim’s focus now shifts back to the Premier League and a Bournemouth side that tormented his predecessor last term. The Cherries embarrassed Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford last season and took a point off them at the Vitality Stadium as well.

Sunday’s visitors look an even more dangerous proposition this term and are sixth in the Premier League - three points and seven places above the Red Devils - on merit.

Not only have Andoni Iraola’s side already beaten Arsenal, Man City, and Tottenham this season but they now have a taste for winning at Old Trafford and will have been licking their lips at some of the shambolic Man Utd defending on show on Thursday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Bournemouth on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man Utd v Bournemouth?

Man Utd v Bournemouth will take place on Sunday 22nd December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Bournemouth kick-off time

Man Utd v Bournemouth will kick off at 2pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man Utd v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Man Utd v Bournemouth odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man Utd (4/5) Draw (14/5) Bournemouth (16/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.