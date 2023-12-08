Four wins in their last five Premier League games have left them just three points back from fourth-place Man City as we move further into the hectic festive schedule.

The visitors will arrive in the North West with plenty of confidence themselves, however. Things have clicked for Bournemouth under Andoni Iraola in recent weeks and they've taken 10 points from their last four games, including a 2-0 win over Newcastle and a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

The Cherries beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in midweek and now go in search of their first win ever at Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Bournemouth?

Man Utd v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 9th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Bournemouth kick-off time

Man Utd v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match is shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man Utd v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Man Utd v Bournemouth in the USA

You can watch Man Utd v Bournemouth live on FuboTV at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

