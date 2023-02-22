The Red Devils came from 1-0 down to go 2-1 up thanks to Marcus Rashford's strike and a Jules Koundé own goal. However, Barcelona answered back through ex-Leeds winger Raphinha to see it finish level in Spain.

Manchester United host Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off tie following their 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp last week.

Erik ten Hag's men, who face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, come into this on the back of their 3-0 win against Leicester at Old Trafford, with Rashford shining once again.

The England man netted twice - with Jadon Sancho also scoring - to leave United third in the Premier League and just three points behind Manchester City in second.

Barcelona, meanwhile, boast an eight-point lead on arch rivals Real Madrid in the title race in La Liga. Xavi's men have won 12 of their last 13 games in all competitions with their only blemish coming against United last week.

When is Man Utd v Barcelona?

Man Utd v Barcelona will take place on Thursday 23rd February 2023.

Man Utd v Barcelona kick-off time

Man Utd v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Barcelona on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Barcelona online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Barcelona odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man Utd (5/4) Draw (23/10) Barcelona (9/4)*

Man Utd v Barcelona prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man Utd v Barcelona predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

