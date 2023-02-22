The Red Devils host Barcelona at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off tie, with the scoreline currently 2-2.

Manchester United can book their place in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday to boost confidence ahead of their Carabao Cup final clash against Newcastle at the weekend.

United were 2-1 up at the Nou Camp last week after Marcus Rashford's strike and a Jules Koundé own goal, but Raphinha's effort saw it finish level.

Erik ten Hag's men are in fine form and they dominated against Leicester last weekend, running out 3-0 winners with Rashford netting twice and Jadon Sancho adding the third.

Barcelona beat Cadiz 2-0 at the Nou Camp on Sunday to leave Xavi's men eight points clear of Real Madrid in the title race.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man Utd v Barcelona.

When is Man Utd v Barcelona?

Man Utd v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm on Thursday 23rd February 2023.

Man Utd v Barcelona team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Barcelona predicted line-up: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Raphinha, Fati, Lewandowski.

Man Utd v Barcelona prediction

While Barcelona are in fine form, the Old Trafford crowd could see Manchester United get over the line on Thursday night.

United will be led by Marcus Rashford, who has been sensational recently for the Red Devils, and the England man will be desperate to add to his goal tally of 24 for the season.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (8/1 at bet365)

Man Utd v Barcelona odds

Man Utd (5/4) Draw (23/10) Barcelona (9/4)

