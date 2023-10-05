Manchester United finished second in last season's table and kicked off their latest title charge with an impressive 2-1 victory at Aston Villa in the opening round of action.

Rachel Williams's goal at the death earned all three points for Marc Skinner's side after Lucia Garcia had immediately cancelled out Rachel Daly's opener for the hosts.

England international Alessia Russo hit the winner for United in last season's corresponding fixture, but she is set to line up for Arsenal after completing a free transfer in the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Arsenal?

Man Utd v Arsenal will take place on Friday 6th October 2023.

Man Utd v Arsenal kick-off time

Man Utd v Arsenal will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Manchester.

BBC Radio Manchester is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Manchester online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Man Utd v Arsenal odds

