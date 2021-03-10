What channel is Man Utd v AC Milan League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s a meeting between two of Europe’s highest-profile clubs when Man Utd and AC Milan lock horns at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Between the clubs, they have won 10 Champions League/European Cups, although it’s in the upcoming last-16 Europa League fixtures where they meet this week.

United made it to the semi-finals of the tournament last season and will head into this match on a high following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Man City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side eliminated Real Sociedad in the last round, and face a similarly tough encounter when they take on Milan over two legs.

The Italians sit second in Serie A at the moment, and are unbeaten in their last three league games.

When is Man Utd v AC Milan on TV?

Man Utd v AC Milan will take place on Thursday 11th March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v AC Milan will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are eight Europa League games taking place on Thursday including Olympiacos v Arsenal, which kicks off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v AC Milan on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v AC Milan online

Man Utd v AC Milan team news

United: There are doubts surrounding the fitness of Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek ahead of the first leg at Old Trafford, while Paul Pogba and Phil Jones are still out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely rotate with such a heavy fixture schedule over the coming weeks and ahead of the clash with West Ham at the weekend. Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood are among those who could return to the starting XI.

AC Milan: Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismael Bennacer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Mandzukic are all likely to miss the game through injury, but Theo Hernandez and Ante Rebic should return to the squad following recent knocks.

Interesting, Diogo Dalot can play for Milan, despite the young full-back being on a season-long loan from United.

Man Utd v AC Milan odds

Our prediction:Man Utd v AC Milan

Milan will prove tough opposition for United, who once again face strong opposition in the Europa League.

However, the Red Devils may well consider themselves to be the strongest side left in the tournament and are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions.

The only concern for Solskjaer will be the potential injuries to Rashford and Cavani in the attacking areas, meaning United could be forced to select some of their second-string players.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 AC Milan (7/1 at bet365)

