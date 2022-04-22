The 3-0 scoreline doesn't reflect just how nervy parts of Wednesday night's game against Brighton were but the important thing is that Pep Guardiola's side claimed all three points.

Manchester City can move one step closer to the Premier League title with a win over Watford at the Etihad on Saturday.

That keeps them one point ahead of Liverpool, who take on Everton in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday afternoon.

Watford will be just as desperate for the points at the Etihad, however, as they're on course to be relegated.

The Hornets are seven points back from safety with six games left to play and with just one win in their last eight, are running out of time to turn things around.

When is Man City v Watford?

Man City v Watford will take place on Saturday 23rd April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Watford will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Everton on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v Watford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Watford live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man City v Watford team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Grealish

Watford predicted XI: Foster; Femenía, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Kucka; Sarr, Pedro, Dennis

Man City v Watford odds

Our prediction: Man City v Watford

Man City have scored 21 goals in their last four games against Watford but at this point in the season, they simply can't afford to take anything for granted.

With the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Read Madrid next week, Guardiola may look to tweak a few things but his side should still be more than strong enough to get the job done.

Given what is at stake, it would be a shock to see Man City slip up against a Watford side that look destined for the drop and are missing a few players due to injuries.

Our prediction: Man City 4-1 Watford (16/1 at bet365)

