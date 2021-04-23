What channel is Man City v Tottenham Carabao Cup final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will seek to win the Carabao Cup for the sixth time in the past eight seasons, when they come up against crisis club Tottenham on Sunday.

City have won this trophy in each of the last four campaigns and last lost a League Cup final back in 1974 when they were overturned 2-1 by Wolves.

Spurs, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the final back in 2015, while the League Cup is the sole major trophy they have earned this side of the millennium.

Remarkably, this year’s Carabao Cup final will be stand-in manager Ryan Mason’s second game in charge of Spurs after the club sacked Jose Mourinho earlier this week before their Premier League tie with Southampton.

Spurs would have come into the final as underdogs even with Mourinho still in charge, but the challenge now looks almost insurmountable against City, who are also gunning for the Premier League title and Champions League this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Man City v Tottenham on TV?

Man City v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 25th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Man Utd, which kicks off at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Tottenham team news

Man City: John Stones is suspended for the cup final after picking up a red card against Aston Villa during their midweek game. He should be replaced by Aymeric Laporte.

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are expected to be missing from the squad as they both recover from injuries. Raheem Sterling hasn’t been featuring regularly in recent weeks for an unknown reason. It remains unclear whether he will start here.

Tottenham: Harry Kane is back in training and could be set for a quick return to action given his importance to Spurs’ chances of success.

Matt Doherty and Ben Davies are expected to miss out, meaning Sergio Reguilon and Serge Aurier are set to start in the full-back roles. Expect Bale to feature from the start again after scoring during midweek.

Man City v Tottenham odds

bet365 odds: Man City (1/2) Draw (15/4) Tottenham (9/2)*

Our prediction: Man City v Tottenham

Tottenham would likely have struggled against City with Mourinho in charge, but now their task appears almost impossible. Then again, perhaps the ‘new manager bounce’ will come at just the right time for Spurs.

With Harry Kane potentially absent, much of the attacking responsibility will fall on Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale. It was Son who orchestrated the 2-0 win over City back in November, but when these sides met in February Pep Guardiola’s troops were on cruise control, winning 3-0.

Whoever Guardiola selects in his XI will pose a major threat to Spurs. Don’t be surprised to see the triumvirate of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden start, while Ilkay Gundogan could prove the difference from midfield. This is City’s final to lose.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Tottenham (12/1 at bet365)

