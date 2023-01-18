City's 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday meant the Gunners cruised to an eight-point lead at the top of the table after comfortably beating Spurs the following day.

Manchester City welcome Tottenham to the Etihad Stadium as they bid to cut Arsenal's advantage in the Premier League title race.

The pressure is also mounting on Tottenham as the North London derby defeat leaves them five points off the Champions League places at the midway point in the campaign.

A repeat of last season's 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium would sling Spurs back into top-four contention, but the bad news for Antonio Conte's team is that City have not suffered consecutive Premier League defeats since December 2018.

The visiting defenders will also be wary that Erling Haaland has failed to find the back of the net in his last two league appearances and will, no doubt, be desperate to get his name on the scoresheet once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Man City v Tottenham?

Man City v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 19th January 2023.

Man City v Tottenham kick-off time

Man City v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Tottenham odds

Man City v Tottenham prediction

