Man City v Tottenham prediction

Pep Guardiola's reigning Premier League champions went down to Manchester United on Saturday as Jack Grealish's header was cancelled out by Bruno Fernandes's controversial equaliser, before Marcus Rashford slid home the winner to send Old Trafford into raptures.

Manchester City host Tottenham as both teams look to get back on track after derby defeats last weekend.

Tottenham were outplayed and outfought on home soil by Arsenal the following day as the Gunners moved eight points clear of City at the top of the table and Spurs slipped further off the pace in the top-four race.

The match also boasts the sub-plot of the Premier League's leading scorers facing off, with Erling Haaland bidding to end his two-game drought in front of goal and Harry Kane trying to close the gap in the Golden Boot battle.

Spurs did the double over City last season and under-pressure boss Antonio Conte will be hoping for a repeat of their last trip to the Etihad Stadium when Kane scored a dramatic winner at the death.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man City v Tottenham?

Man City v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm on Thursday 19th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Tottenham team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

Tottenham predicted line-up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Tottenham prediction

Manchester City have been poor in their last two games in all competitions, but their record on home soil means they should claim all three points against Tottenham.

A surprising lack of creativity plagued their defeats to Southampton and Manchester United, although Pep Guardiola's team have scored three or more goals in six of their nine home league matches this term.

More like this

Erling Haaland barely had a sniff at Old Trafford, but he should have plenty of opportunities here as Spurs were sloppy at the back in the North London derby. He is fancied to get on the scoresheet, as 66 per cent of his goals have come at the Etihad Stadium this season.

Tottenham's stubborn habit of playing poorly in the first half of games and conceding first makes them vulnerable and they need to score first to realistically stand a chance of leaving with a positive result.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Tottenham (11/1 at bet365)

Man City v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (11/4) Draw (4/1) Tottenham (15/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.