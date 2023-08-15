As a result of winning City's most coveted trophy, the Champions League, they will face the Europa League holders Sevilla with the Super Cup on the line.

City are expected to challenge on all fronts once again this season and they kicked off their Premier League campaign with a convincing 3-0 win at Burnley last Friday.

Sevilla, who won their record seventh Europa League last season, won the Super Cup in 2006 when they beat Barcelona 3-0 in Monaco.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Sevilla on TV and online.

When is Man City v Sevilla?

Man City v Sevilla will take place on Wednesday 16th August 2023.

Man City v Sevilla kick-off time

Man City v Sevilla will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Sevilla on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Sevilla online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Sevilla on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

