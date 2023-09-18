They look odds on to top the group with ease, having been drawn alongside the Serbian SuperLiga champions, Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, and 2022/23 Swiss Super League winners Young Boys.

Red Star have made a strong start to the Serbian domestic season, scoring plenty of goals thanks in no small part to summer signing Jean-Philippe Krasso, but there can be no doubt that their trip to the North West of England will be their toughest test yet.

As for Man City, Pep Guardiola will be keen for his side to lay a marker down and show that despite last season's Champions League success, they're still as hungry as ever.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Red Star on TV and online.

When is Man City v Red Star?

Man City v Red Star will take place on Tuesday 19th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Red Star kick-off time

Man City v Red Star will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Red Star on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Red Star online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Red Star on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Man City v Red Star odds

Man City (1/18) Draw (11/1) Red Star (28/1)

