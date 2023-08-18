Man City blew past newly-promoted Burnley in the top flight's curtain-raiser last Friday, winning 3-0 at Turf Moor courtesy of Erling Haaland's brace and a goal from Rodri, but this weekend's game will be another test entirely.

Even if the final scoreline did flatter them slightly, it was hard not to be very impressed by Eddie Howe's side as they put five past Aston Villa at St James Park on opening weekend and conceded just once themselves – meaning they sit top of the table ahead of the weekend.

There is no shortage of optimism surrounding the Toon in the early weeks of the season that will see them play Champions League football for the first time in more than two decades but Saturday looks likely to be an early indicator of just how high they can aim this term.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Newcastle on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Man City v Newcastle?

Man City v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 19th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Newcastle kick-off time

Man City v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (3/5) Draw (3/1) Newcastle (17/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.