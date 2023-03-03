The reigning champions are five points off the pace following the Gunners' thumping of Everton on Wednesday, although Pep Guardiola's team were busy in a different competition in midweek as they smashed three goals past Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round.

Manchester City will attempt to cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League table when they host Newcastle in Saturday's lunchtime fixture.

Newcastle are bidding to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final.

The Magpies are also winless in their last four Premier League fixtures, which has seen them slip out of the Champions League places, although Eddie Howe's team are only four points behind Tottenham and have games in hand on Spurs.

A repeat of the reverse fixture would be just the ticket for neutrals as the two teams played out a 3-3 thriller at St James' Park in August as City came from two goals down to rescue a point.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Man City v Newcastle?

Man City v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 4th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Newcastle kick-off time

Man City v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man City v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man City v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (4/9) Draw (7/2) Newcastle (6/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Man City v Newcastle prediction

