The attacking midfielder is in red-hot form after netting in last weekend's league win at Bournemouth and bagging a brace in the midweek FA Cup victory over Bristol City.

Phil Foden will be hoping to strike again when Manchester City host Newcastle on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola will need his main men at their best if they are to claim all three points and close the gap to Arsenal in the Premier League title race as Newcastle have lost just once on the road this season.

The Magpies are winless in their last four league matches, however, which has seen them slip out of the Champions League spots.

Eddie Howe will have first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope and back-up Martin Dubravka available for selection after both were forced to sit out last weekend's Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man City v Newcastle.

When is Man City v Newcastle?

Man City v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 4th March 2023.

Man City v Newcastle team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Newcastle predicted line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Man City v Newcastle prediction

Manchester City seem to have rediscovered their mojo and it appears to be a good time to face a Newcastle team going through one of their more difficult spells of the season.

Phil Foden will fancy his chances of finding the back of the net after scoring three times in his last two appearances, while Erling Haaland should be fit and firing after sitting out the 3-0 win at Bristol City on Tuesday.

The return of Nick Pope is a boost for Newcastle, who are winless in their last four matches in all competitions, although they are having problems at the other end of the pitch of late with just two goals scored in that period.

City have conceded in each of their last five league matches so the Magpies are fancied to give the hosts a run for their money.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Newcastle (17/2 at bet365)

Man City v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (4/9) Draw (7/2) Newcastle (6/1)*

