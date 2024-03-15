The Citizens are part of a three-horse race for the Premier League title, and have booked their place in the Champions League quarter-final already.

Questions were asked about Man City's mentality as they held on for a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, and they'll want to respond in the only fashion they know how, by continuing what has been an impressive FA Cup run.

A 1-0 win over Spurs in the fourth round was bookended by a 5-0 win over Huddersfield and a 6-2 win at Luton Town, which will be cause for concern for this weekend's visitors.

More like this

It's been a frustrating season for Eddie Howe and Newcastle, who failed to make it past the group stages of the Champions League, went out to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and are 10th in the Premier League as things stand.

The FA Cup is their last chance of silverware, and they'll be hoping for a bit of its famed magic as they look to oust the 2022/23 treble winners and punch their ticket for Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Newcastle on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Man City v Newcastle?

Man City v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 16th March 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Newcastle kick-off time

Man City v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Newcastle on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 5:10pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man City v Newcastle online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/4) Draw (11/2) Newcastle (9/1)*

Bet Boost: Erling Haaland to score with header – 7/1 15/2

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.