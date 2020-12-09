City, who are yet to break a sweat on the European front so far, will be more than confident of tucking another three points neatly away in their back pockets.

The French visitors, meanwhile, will be desperate to avoid the wooden spoon in the group and will be hoping to catch an already-qualified City off guard.

With a spot in the Europa League Round-of-32 still on offer, it is a much more important game for Marseille than it is for City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Marseille on TV and online.

When is Man City v Marseille on TV?

Man City v Marseille will take place on Wednesday 9th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Marseille will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including FC Midtjylland v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Man City v Marseille on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2HD and Ultimate from 8pm.

How to live stream Man City v Marseille online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Marseille team news

Man City: Guardiola, who will have one eye on the upcoming Manchester derby, is likely to opt for heavy rotation.

The likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Nathan Ake, Bernardo Silva, Ferran Torres and even some of his top academy prospects will all be pushing for starts.

Marseille: Leonardo Balerdi is available once again after serving a suspension last time out against Olympiacos.

Dimitri Payet could drop to the bench as was the case with the reverse fixture.

Our prediction: Man City v Marseille

Despite already being qualified, there is still plenty to play for in terms of the Man City squad.

With Christmas around the corner, several individuals will be hoping to use the opportunity to remind Guardiola what they are capable of.

While it may not be City's strongest side, they should be able to overpower their visitors and secure all three points.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Marseille

