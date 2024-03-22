The hosts have won 10 on the bounce in the WSL, and have beaten Man Utd twice already this term in all competitions, so they will fancy their chances of another famous victory.

It's been a difficult season for the red half of Manchester, who have failed to keep pace with the sides at the top of the table and are 12 points behind their rivals in fourth ahead of Saturday's derby.

Their dreams of a first WSL title in 2023/24 may be dead in the water, but with more than just bragging rights on the line, the Red Devils will relish the chance to spoil the party at the Etihad - and certainly have the players to cause Man City some problems.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 23rd March 2024.

Man City v Man Utd kick-off time

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 12:15pm

How to live stream Man City v Man Utd online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man City v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/2) Draw (10/3) Man Utd (4/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

