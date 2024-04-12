Pep Guardiola's side played out a lung-busting 3-3 draw against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in midweek, and with the decider at the Etihad on Wednesday, it would be no surprise to see the Spanish coach look to change things up with his selection.

He will be wary of underestimating Luton, though, who have not shied away from contests with the Premier League's top teams - and are fighting for their top-flight future.

The visitors picked up a vital win against Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road last weekend, meaning they're now only below Nottingham Forest and in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Facing Man City at the Etihad is another proposition entirely, however, and not many will give the Hatters much hope.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Luton on TV and online.

When is Man City v Luton?

Man City v Luton will take place on Saturday 13th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Luton kick-off time

Man City v Luton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Luton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Man City v Luton available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Luton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Man City v Luton in the USA

You can watch Man City v Luton live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man City v Luton odds

