Guardiola’s men bypassed Wolves 3-1 last weekend and come into this clash having just faced Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

But City are unlikely to have it all their own way at the Etihad. Leicester have already beaten West Brom and Burnley in the top flight to get off to a stellar start to their campaign.

And the Foxes will be looking to deliver a blow to City’s early title aspirations when they travel to Manchester on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Man City v Leicester on TV?

Man City v Leicester will take place on Sunday 27th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Leicester will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Sheffield United v Leeds, which kicks off at 12pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man City v Leicester team news

Man City: City are enduring a raft of injuries, with Ilkay Gundogan, Sergio Afguero, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko all out.

Eric Garcia may not feature, but Guardiola should start with Gabirel Jesus up top and Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and possibly Phil Foden behind the striker.

Leicester: Brendan Rodgers could welcome back Jonny Evans on Sunday if the defender passes a fitness test, but Ricardo Pereira is out.

Wilfred Ndidi may also be available for the boss, who will likely stick with Jamie Vardy up front and both Youri Tielemans and behind the 33-year-old.

Our prediction: Man City v Leicester

City know all about how Leicester approach games like these, and will be aware of the flash-mob tactics Rodgers can inject in his players.

Therefore, Guardiola’s men will likely keep the pace slow and patient, and look to stifle Leicester into submission.

City have the quality to run away with any game but the Foxes are in fine form and can’t be overlooked here. This could be a close affair.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Leicester

