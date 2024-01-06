Those victories have helped them keep pace with Arsenal and Liverpool but they'll put their pursuit of yet another Premier League title on pause for the visit of Huddersfield on Sunday.

The Terriers have frustrated Man City at times in recent years but were beaten 6-1 on their last trip to the Etihad in 2018 and conceded five there in an FA Cup fifth round replay the year before.

The gap in quality between the two teams has grown considerably since and this is now truly a David v Goliath clash – with Huddersfield dropping out of the Premier League five years ago and battling Championship relegation this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Huddersfield on TV and online.

When is Man City v Huddersfield?

Man City v Huddersfield will take place on Sunday 7th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Huddersfield kick-off time

Man City v Huddersfield will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Huddersfield on?

Unfortunately, Man City v Huddersfield has not been picked for TV coverage in the UK but it will be available on BBC iPlayer.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man City v Huddersfield online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Huddersfield on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man City v Huddersfield odds

