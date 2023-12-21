Guardiola's men will be using the Club World Cup as a chance to briefly turn their attention away from the Premier League.

They were held to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace last time out, and they've won just one of their last six league games - so bagging the Club World Cup would be a welcome boost for City.

Fluminense, who finished seventh in the Brazilian Serie A, beat Egyptian side Al Ahly 2-0 on Monday to book their place in the final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Fluminense on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Man City v Fluminense?

Man City v Fluminense will take place on Friday 22nd December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Fluminense kick-off time

Man City v Fluminense will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Fluminense on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Fluminense online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Fluminense odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (4/11) Draw (4/1) Fluminense (7/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.