Man City have taken seven points from four games in the competition so far – drawing with Inter before recording sizable wins over Slovan Bratislava and Sparta Prague ahead of their defeat out in Portugal – and have four more to play before the league places are decided but those include testing fixtures against Juventus and PSG.

The visitors are just a point behind in 21st after winning two and drawing two to start their Champions League campaign. Feyenoord have enjoyed their European travels this term, with their victories coming on the road against Girona and Benfica.

History is against the Dutch side, however, as the only meetings between the pair – which came in the 2017/18 group stages – ended in Man City wins at a 5-0 aggregate.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Feyenoord on TV and online.

When is Man City v Feyenoord?

Man City v Feyenoord will take place on Tuesday 26th November 2024.

Man City v Feyenoord kick-off time

Man City v Feyenoord will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Feyenoord on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Man City v Feyenoord online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Man City v Feyenoord on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Manchester.

BBC Radio Manchester is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

