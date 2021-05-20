What channel is Man City v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton head into the final round of Premier League fixtures with it all do to if they are to secure European football next season.

The Toffees sit eighth in the table ahead of their trip to champions Manchester City, three points behind sixth-placed West Ham.

While a Europa League spot looks unlikely, they can leapfrog Tottenham, who are level on points with the Merseyside outfit, into seventh and book a spot in the inaugural Europa Conference League.

But City and their returning fans will be in party mode at the Etihad Stadium as they aim to finish the league campaign on a high.

One saving grace for Everton though could see Pep Guardiola field a weakened side as he looks to the club’s historic Champions League final against Chelsea next weekend.

When is Man City v Everton on TV?

Man City v Everton will take place on Sunday 23rd May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Everton will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time on the final day for maximum fairness across the division. And they’re all live on TV.

What TV channel is Man City v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Everton team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero was not involved against Newcastle or Brighton due to an unspecified issue and remains a doubt for the clash with Everton in what will be his final game.

Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling missed the midweek defeat to Brighton but should return, but it’s unclear if Ilkay Gundogan will be risked ahead of their trip to Porto. Joao Cancelo is suspended.

Everton: James Rodriguez missed the midweek win over Wolves due to fatigue but should be fit to face the Toffees.

Our prediction: Man City v Everton

If Aguero is fit and Guardiola gives the Argentine a final home game to see out his City career then the goals will surely come.

Guardiola may rest the likes of Foden and Riyad Mahrez ahead of the Champions League final but even City’s bench will prove to be too strong for Everton.

Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will hope to end the season with a goal but recently crowned FWA Footballer of the Year Ruben Dias won’t make things easy.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Everton (12/1 at bet365)

