Roy Hodgson cut a frustrated figure after last weekend's defeat to Liverpool but he will have taken plenty of positives given how close they pushed the Reds and will hope to frustrate their hosts in a similar manner on Saturday.

While Pep Guardiola's side ended their four-game winless run in the Premier League against Luton Town, they were not wholly convincing at Kenilworth Road and looked as though they could be on course for another slip-up when they went in 1-0 down at the break.

They remain just four points back from league leaders Liverpool, however, and it would be no surprise to see them string together another dominant run across the busy festive period – starting Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Man City v Crystal Palace?

Man City v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 16th December 2023.

Man City v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Man City v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Crystal Palace live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Man City v Crystal Palace in the USA

You can watch Man City v Crystal Palace live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man City v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (2/11) Draw (6/1) Crystal Palace (12/1)*

