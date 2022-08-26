Crystal Palace took four points off the champions in 2021/22 – with a 2-0 win in October earning Patrick Vieira his first away league win as Eagles boss and then a goalless draw at Selhurst Park in March opening the door to Liverpool in the title race – and have made a confident start to the new campaign.

Man City will be glad to be back at the Etihad after their frenetic draw with Newcastle at St James' Park last weekend – but Saturday's visitors proved a thorn in their side last season.

They claimed their first victory of the season against Aston Villa last time out, to add to the point they took at Anfield while they had their chances against Arsenal on the opening day.

It's the Gunners that Man City will be looking to unseat at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday and a victory would likely see them do so – if only until Mikel Arteta's side play Fulham later on that day.

Newcastle have shown that taking the game to Pep Guardiola's side can bring success and Crystal Palace certainly have the attackers to do that – but that approach comes with its risks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Man City v Crystal Palace?

Man City v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 27th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man City v Crystal Palace online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man City v Crystal Palace team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, Haaland, Foden.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Man City v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Man City v Crystal Palace

Allan Saint-Maximin wreaked havoc against Guardiola's side last weekend, and a similar performance by Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha could make it a difficult afternoon.

Newcastle tried and nearly succeeded at toppling the champions by attacking with force but this team are rarely kept down for long.

We've seen them bounce back to winning ways in dramatic style time and time again in recent years, and Crystal Palace could be the victims this time.

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace (7/1 at bet365)

