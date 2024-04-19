The fact the Champions League clash went the distance means the City boss could be forced into changes to combat fatigue, and the likes of Nathan Aké, Julián Álvarez, John Stones and Rico Lewis will likely be promoted to the starting XI.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will probably be hoping this tie doesn't go to penalties, after the palaver surrounding the build-up to Cole Palmer scoring from the spot in last Monday's 6-0 demolition job of Everton.

That took the Blues' unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions since losing to Liverpool in February's Carabao Cup final, and they will need Palmer at his best against his former club if they are to stand any chance of reaching a second domestic cup final of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 20th April 2024.

Man City v Chelsea kick-off time

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 5:15pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:45pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man City v Chelsea odds

