Pep Guardiola's side headed to the nation's capital to take on the Blues in a bid to cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the table on Thursday but must now turn their attention to England's premier domestic cup competition.

The heavyweight clash of the FA Cup third round sees Manchester City host Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon – just days after their Premier League meeting.

The FA Cup was the piece of major English silverware that it took the longest for Guardiola to get his hands on but represents Graham Potter's best chance of lifting a domestic trophy in his first season as Chelsea boss after his side were knocked out of the EFL Cup in November by Man City.

Potter is yet to fully convince the Stamford Bridge faithful that he has what it takes to succeed at a big club but a victory on Sunday would be a major step in the right direction.

Man City's defeat to Brentford and draw with Everton on either side of the World Cup break showed they are far from perfect but it remains to be seen whether the Blues can take advantage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 8th January 2023.

Man City v Chelsea kick-off time

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Chelsea odds

Man City v Chelsea prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man City v Chelsea predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

