Graham Potter may well be sick of the sight of the 2021/22 Premier League champions by this point as three of his first 18 games as Blues boss have been against them.

Manchester City take on Chelsea for the third time since the start of November on Sunday, this time with a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on the line.

Man City knocked Chelsea out of the EFL Cup in December and travelled to Stamford Bridge in a bid to cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League on Thursday.

The pair meet at the Etihad three days on from that game in a fixture that looks more important to Potter than it does the coach in the opposite dugout.

Pep Guardiola has already got his hands on the FA Cup but the competition represents the new Chelsea boss' best chance of a trophy in his first season at the helm, which would be a massive step toward convincing the naysayers that he has what it takes to succeed in west London.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man City v Chelsea.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 8th January 2023.

Man City v Chelsea team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Ake, Gomez; De Bruyne, Phillips, Gundogan; Palmer, Alvarez, Grealish

Chelsea predicted line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Hall; Gallagher, Jorginho, Kovacic; Sterling, Aubemeyang, Ziyech

Man City v Chelsea prediction

Man City and Chelsea will be very familiar with each other by Sunday evening – though you would expect the two managers to make some changes for the FA Cup tie.

Winning at the Etihad is no mean feat, even if Erling Haaland is given a rest, but doing so would represent a much-needed triumph over the naysayers for Potter.

Man City will likely dominate possession but if Chelsea can take their chances, they might just be able to secure passage to the fourth round.

A draw is a result that neither side will want but it may be how Sunday's game finishes.

Our prediction: Man City 1-1 Chelsea (15/2 at bet365)

Man City v Chelsea odds

