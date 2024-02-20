Pep Guardiola's side can climb into second and pile the pressure back on their rivals by winning their game in hand against Brentford at the Etihad but will be taking nothing for granted as Thomas Frank and co did the double over them last season.

The Bees gave them a scare when they met at the Gtech Community Stadium last month as well, going ahead early through Neal Maupay, but Phil Foden's hat-trick was enough to secure the points for Man City.

Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Liverpool leaves Brentford six points above the relegation zone and while there is no need for concern just yet, things might look a little different in a few weeks with games against West Ham, Arsenal and Chelsea to come.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Man City v Brentford?

Man City v Brentford will take place on Tuesday 20th February 2024.

Man City v Brentford kick-off time

Man City v Brentford will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Brentford live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Man City v Brentford in the USA

You can watch Man City v Brentford live on FuboTV OR Peacock at 2:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man City v Brentford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (2/11) Draw (3/1) Brentford (7/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

