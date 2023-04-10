City have dominated in Europe this campaign. They went unbeaten in the group stage (won four, drawn two) and they followed that up by hammering RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16. Guardiola now faces his former side with a place in the final four up for grabs.

Manchester City continue with their No. 1 aim for the season on Tuesday night as Pep Guardiola's men host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final showdown at the Etihad.

They're also impressing in the Premier League, however, ex-City coach Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side are looking to stop them from winning their fifth title in six years.

Bayern Munich have changed their manager since their Round of 16 victory against PSG, with Thomas Tuchel replacing Julian Nagelsmann. Nagelsmann can feel hard done by, however, considering Bayern were top of the Bundesliga and in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Tuchel has Champions League pedigree as he won the competition with Chelsea in 2021 against Guardiola's City.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man City v Bayern Munich.

When is Man City v Bayern Munich?

Man City v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 11th April 2023.

Man City v Bayern Munich team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland.

Bayern Munich predicted line-up: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Choupo-Moting.

Man City v Bayern Munich prediction

City have a brilliant Premier League home record this season (won 12, drawn one and lost one) and they won their last Champions League match at the Etihad 7-0.

Bayern Munich are tough opposition for City but Pep Guardiola will demand a high-level performance before the second leg in Germany.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Bayern Munich (12/1 at bet365)

Man City v Bayern Munich odds

Man City (4/5) Draw (3/1) Bayern Munich (16/5)*

