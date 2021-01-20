What channel is Man City v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Premier League title race appears to have kicked up a notch this week as Manchester City prepare to face Aston Villa at the Etihad.

City are on a red-hot winning streak and have only conceded 13 goals in the 2020/21 season so far as they close in on the summit.

Pep Guardiola’s men sit one point ahead of Liverpool having played one game fewer than their north west rivals.

The Premier League fixtures are looking relatively favourable for City but Aston Villa have proven themselves to be more than mere relegation fodder this time around.

Dean Smith’s men have been impressive so far, led by talismanic midfielder Jack Grealish, and will hope to throw a spanner in the works for Guardiola.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Man City v Aston Villa on TV?

Man City v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 20th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Aston Villa will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Burnley.

What TV channel is Man City v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Man City v Aston Villa online

Man City v Aston Villa team news

Man City: Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte are close to returning for City but neither is expected to force their way into the first team any time soon with John Stone and Ruben Dias is outrageous form.

Sergio Aguero’s injury and isolation riddled season appears to be set for a boost. He is ready to be selected once more, but he isn’t likely to be match fit for some time.

Aston Villa: Trezeguet and Wesley are the only injury absentees for Villa. The Midlands side hasn’t played in almost three weeks due to the club’s training ground being shut down due to a COVID outbreak.

Nobody truly knows which players are fit to play or whether any of them remain sidelined. Smith will hope the rest is a refreshing positive as opposed to a rusty negative for his players.

Man City v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Man City v Aston Villa

City are just too good right now. There have been question marks over City’s backline ever since Vincent Kompany left a huge hole in their defence.

Dias and Stones have truly owned the position this season and have been the best partnership in the league so far.

Villa are enjoying a strong campaign and will pick up plenty of points from teams around them, but stopping City on their home patch looks near-impossible right now.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Aston Villa (11/1 at bet365)

