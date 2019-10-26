However, they responded with a victory over Crystal Palace to ensure their previous performance was a mere blip.

Liverpool’s draw with Manchester United means City are lagging six points behind, though it could have been worse for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Aston Villa travel to the Etihad hoping to maintain their solid run of form.

The Villans sit 12th in the table with just one defeat in their last five games.

Jack Grealish has stepped up his game lately and will hope to make an impact on the big stage in Manchester.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

What time is Man City v Aston Villa?

Man City v Aston Villa will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 26th October 2019.

How to watch Man City v Aston Villa on TV and live stream

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

City have suffered two big defeats in recent weeks, but their ‘off days’ appear to be that, as opposed to a systematic failing with Guardiola’s team.

Question marks will be raised continually against his defence, but central midfield pair Fernandinho and Rodrigo filled in nicely against Palace.

This should be a routine home win for City, but Villa will take heart from Norwich and Wolves’ displays and put in a hefty shift.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Aston Villa