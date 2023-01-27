They were scheduled to face each other in the Premier League in October – however, the fixture was postponed following a pile-up of games after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Manchester City and Arsenal face off for the first time this season in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday night.

Therefore, City and Arsenal will play each other three more times this season, once in the FA Cup on Friday and twice in the Premier League.

The two fixtures in the league will be vital in deciding where the title ends up in a few months, as well as who wins in the battle of former colleagues Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal have been dominant this season, with Arteta's men losing just once. As a result, they're five points ahead of City with a game in hand.

City, who beat Wolves 3-0 last weekend thanks to an Erling Haaland hat-trick, will be hoping Arsenal drop points, otherwise the title race could rest on them beating the Gunners home and away.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man City v Arsenal.

When is Man City v Arsenal?

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm on Friday 27th January 2023.

Man City v Arsenal team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Haaland.

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Martinelli, Saka, Nketiah.

Man City v Arsenal prediction

Most football fans have been waiting for Manchester City and Arsenal, the two best teams in the Premier League, to face off this season. Instead of it being in the league, we've got it in the FA Cup on Friday night.

It's hard to see the game being decided by a heavy victory either way and if City or Arsenal win, it will likely be by a one-goal margin. Both teams will be up for this and we could see them cancel each other out with the score ending level.

Our prediction: Man City 2-2 Arsenal (14/1 at bet365)

Man City v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (3/4) Draw (16/5) Arsenal (16/5)*

