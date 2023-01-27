The Gunners are flying in the league, with Mikel Arteta's men boasting a five-point lead on City, with Arsenal also having a game in hand.

Manchester City and Arsenal battle it out in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night as the Premier League's top two teams go head to head for the first time this season.

The apprentice is hoping to become the master this season as Arteta, who spent three years as an assistant at City, faces off once again against Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal come into the City showdown on the back of their 3-2 win against Manchester United at the Emirates last weekend, with Eddie Nketiah's 90th minute finish securing all three points.

City, meanwhile, know they need to beat Arsenal twice in the league or for the Gunners to drop points if Guardiola's men are to regain their title.

Their last game was a convincing 3-0 win against Wolves at the Etihad on Sunday, with Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick to take his tally up to 31 in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man City v Arsenal?

Man City v Arsenal will take place on Friday 27th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Arsenal kick-off time

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal on?

Man City v Arsenal will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 7:30pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Man City v Arsenal online

You can also live stream the Man City v Arsenal game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man City v Arsenal odds

Man City v Arsenal prediction

