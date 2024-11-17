Conor Bradley, Shea Charles and Isaac Price are just three of a host of bright talents in this new generation that have the Green and White Army dreaming of what could be achieved in next year's World Cup qualifiers.

Before attention shifts to that, however, there is the smaller matter of the trip to Luxembourg and the opportunity that neither O'Neill nor his players will want to pass up – ending the year with a win against a team 18 places below them in the FIFA World Rankings.

Northern Ireland have enjoyed facing their hosts in recent years, and could extend their winning run against them, which stretches back to 2019, to four consecutive victories at the Stade de Luxembourg on Monday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luxembourg v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Luxembourg v Northern Ireland?

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland will take place on Monday 18th November 2024.

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Luxembourg v Northern Ireland on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

How to live stream Luxembourg v Northern Ireland online

Fans can watch Luxembourg v Northern Ireland live on the Viaplay International YouTube channel for free.

Viaplay have confirmed that a host of other Nations League games this weekend, including the other match in Group C3, will be broadcast.

Listen to Luxembourg v Northern Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster.

BBC Radio Ulster is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Ulster online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

