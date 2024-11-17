What channel is Luxembourg v Northern Ireland Nations League match on? TV details, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Luxembourg v Northern Ireland in the Nations League, including TV details, live stream coverage and kick-off time.
Northern Ireland will look to cap off 2024 in style when they travel to Luxembourg for their final Nations League Group C3 tie on Monday evening.
It's been a frustrating year in many ways, but Michael O'Neill's side are finishing it with some momentum, and there is growing hope about what this squad, which the manager has labelled the most exciting young group he has ever worked with, can achieve moving forward.
Conor Bradley, Shea Charles and Isaac Price are just three of a host of bright talents in this new generation that have the Green and White Army dreaming of what could be achieved in next year's World Cup qualifiers.
Before attention shifts to that, however, there is the smaller matter of the trip to Luxembourg and the opportunity that neither O'Neill nor his players will want to pass up – ending the year with a win against a team 18 places below them in the FIFA World Rankings.
Northern Ireland have enjoyed facing their hosts in recent years, and could extend their winning run against them, which stretches back to 2019, to four consecutive victories at the Stade de Luxembourg on Monday evening.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luxembourg v Northern Ireland on TV and online.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
When is Luxembourg v Northern Ireland?
Luxembourg v Northern Ireland will take place on Monday 18th November 2024.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Luxembourg v Northern Ireland kick-off time
Luxembourg v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What TV channel is Luxembourg v Northern Ireland on?
Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.
How to live stream Luxembourg v Northern Ireland online
Fans can watch Luxembourg v Northern Ireland live on the Viaplay International YouTube channel for free.
Viaplay have confirmed that a host of other Nations League games this weekend, including the other match in Group C3, will be broadcast.
Listen to Luxembourg v Northern Ireland on radio
You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster.
BBC Radio Ulster is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Ulster online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
Advertisement
Luxembourg v Northern Ireland odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Luxembourg (TBC) Draw (TBC) Northern Ireland (TBC)*
For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.