They overcame an early scare to beat LASK 3-1 in their Group E opener and move top of the table - a position they'll want to tighten their grip on by beating Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield.

The Belgian outfit, who are owned by Brighton chief Tony Bloom, are a club on the up. They reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season and will be eyeing a similar run after a strong start to the domestic season.

Union Saint-Gilloise are top of the Belgian Pro League with 19 points from nine games, but will still be heavy underdogs for Thursday's trip to Anfield, which represents their biggest test in 2023/24 so far.

When is Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise?

Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise will take place on Thursday 5th October 2023.

Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise kick-off time

Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise online

Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (2/9) Draw (6/1) Union Saint-Gilloise (10/1)*

