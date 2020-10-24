They face Sheffield United after competing in the Champions League during midweek and will remain wary of what this Blades side could throw at them.

Chris Wilder’s men are still chasing their first top-flight win of the campaign but earned a point with Fulham last time out.

United haven’t won at Anfield since 1994 and victory here would certainly cause a shock at both ends of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Sheffield United on TV?

Liverpool v Sheffield United will take place on Saturday 24th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Sheffield United will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Chelsea, which kicks off before this tie at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Sheffield United on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Liverpool v Sheffield United online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Liverpool v Sheffield United team news

Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk is out with a knee injury, while Thiago Alcantara may also miss this tie. Goalkeeper Alisson and defender Joel Matip may not be fit.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still injured but Naby Keita could get game time.

Sheffield United: John Fleck and Max Lowe are not expected to be back in time for Saturday, while Simon Moore and Jack O'Connell - who are both injured - aren’t included in the Blades’ 25-man Premier League squad.

Billy Sharp may start after scoring a late equaliser against Fulham off the bench last weekend.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Sheffield United

Liverpool may have a raft of injuries and defensively the absence of Van Dijk is a concern – but even then the Reds should have enough firepower to breeze past Sheffield United here.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored in the 2-0 win over the Blades last season and it’s hard to see how United keep a clean sheet this time.

Indeed, this match could well be wrapped up by the break and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be delighted if three points also come with a clean sheet.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Sheffield United

