What channel is Liverpool v Real Madrid Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will be hoping for another memorable European night at Anfield this week when Real Madrid come to town.

Advertisement

The Spaniards have a 3-1 lead from the last round of Champions League fixtures, meaning Liverpool must score at least two if they have any chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

Of course, the Merseysiders have vast experience when it comes to overturning first-leg losses, and it was only two years ago that a 4-0 victory over Barcelona at Anfield saw Jurgen Klopp’s men qualify for the final in Madrid.

Yet with no fans in attendance this year, the task is even more challenging, especially with a fragile defence that were regularly exposed at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano last week.

Real’s midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luca Modric and Casemiro ran the show in the Spanish capital, and stopping them doing so again at Anfield will be Jurgen Klopp’s chief concern heading into the second leg.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Liverpool v Real Madrid on TV?

Liverpool v Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday 14th April 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this gameweek including PSG v Bayern, which kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Real Madrid team news

Liverpool: Curtis Jones could be back for the Reds after he missed Saturday’s win over Aston Villa with a knock. Divock Origi, Liverpool’s savour two years ago against Barcelona, could also be available.

However, the game comes too quick for Jordan Henderson who is still missing through injury. Klopp didn’t start Sadio Mane or Thiago at the weekend and both are expected to line up against Madrid.

Real Madrid: Lucas Vazquez was added to Real’s mounting injury list during their El Clasico victory over Barcelona at the weekend.

He will joins an absentee list that includes Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal. Eden Hazard is also unlikely to be fit in time for a return to Anfield.

Liverpool v Real Madrid odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (10/11) Draw (3/1) Real Madrid (13/5)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. . Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Real Madrid

It’s a clash that pits Liverpool’s superb Anfield record in Europe against the class and nouse of this experienced Madrid team.

The Reds got back to winning at home on Saturday, the same day Real showed their ability to close out the big occasion and come away with the huge result against Barcelona. The visitors do have a hosts of injuries at present and the midfield trio will need to be at the top of their game once again if they’re to get that all-important result.

It should be a tight and tense affair that could be decided by the odd goal, but Madrid’s experience might just see them through at Anfield,

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid (10/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.